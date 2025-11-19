Iran stresses enhancing Tehran-Baku coop. in frequency, space

The technical commonalities of Tehran and Baku can lead to convergence in the development of space-based services and spectrum management, Hashemi said in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Rashad Nabiyev held on the sidelines of the 2025 World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku.

He said that the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have witnessed increase especially after President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Baku.

The two countries enjoy long-standing friendship and inseparable bonds, he said adding that digital and infrastructure cooperation forms an important part of the strategic interests of the two nations.

He also highlighted one of the major challenges both countries have been facing is in the area of frequency arrangements and signal management in border areas.

Hashemi referred to the capacities of the two countries in digital governance, telecommunication networks, and the development of joint IT projects.

Iran is ready to expand cooperation in the fields of satellites, infrastructure, data transfer, and cybersecurity, he stated.

Tehran welcomes creating sustainable and strategic routes for data transfer (along the North-South corridor as well as East-West), he opined.

Azeri ICT minister, for his part, welcomed drafting of a joint memorandum of understanding in the field of Information and Communications Technology.

Nabiyev expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in developing sensing satellites, cybersecurity, and joint space projects.

He stressed the importance of creating joint data corridors and proposed forming a specialized ICT committee and holding B2B meetings to identify new capacities and partnerships between Iranian and Azerbaijani companies.

MNA