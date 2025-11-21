Iran finishes in 3rd place in Islamic games in Riyadh

Iranian athletes and sports teams finished in thrid place in the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025 which wrapped on Friday.

Turkey and Uzbekistan ranked first and second.

The ISG were an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

