Leader thanks Iranian woman athlete for her efforts in ISG

During the Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), Ms. Fereshteh Hassanzadeh, an athlete from the Iranian women's national Muay Thai team, won a silver medal. After the final match, she said in an interview with a journalist in Riyadh, where the competition was held that, "I would have liked my medal to be gold and to present it to the Leader of the Revolution. I hope they will accept my silver medal."

In response, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has thanked her for her message and performance in the ISG, writing to her in message, "My daughter, what matters most to me is not a gold medal but rather it is your resolve, efforts, faith, and self-confidence."

MNA