Iran in the past week: Key developments at home and abroad

In Iran, Friday marks the final day of the week — a natural point for reflecting on the major political, economic, and social events that shaped the country over the past seven days. This weekly roundup provides a concise overview of the key developments that defined Iran’s domestic landscape and its regional and international engagements.

Each section below is designed to be brief, sourced, and balanced — the essentials you need to understand what moved in Tehran and beyond over the past seven days.

Anti-Iran resolution drafted by US-E3 passed at IAEA BoG

An anti-Iranian resolution drafted by three European countries and the United States was approved at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday.

Iran-IAEA agreement in Cairo over after resolution passed: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reacted to the passing of the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors drafted by the US and three European states, saying that Cairo Agreement is over.

Iran moves up one spot to 20th in latest FIFA Ranking

The Iranian national men's football team climbed one spot up to 20th in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

2 IRGC servicemen martyred in Tehran’s military training camp

The IRGC Quds Force's public relations department has announced the martyrdom of two IRGC members during weapons training for young guards at a training camp in Tehran province.

Iran sees upward trend in foreign tourism: Culture minister

Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri says the number of foreign tourists in Iran over the past two months has increased.

Iran's freestyle wrestler Amouzad wins gold at ISG in Riyadh

Iranian freestyle wrestler Rahman Amouzad claimed a gold at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Thursday.

5th “Iran Geo” Exhibition opened in Tehran

The 5th edition of the International "Iran Geo" Exhibition and the National Exhibition of Geospatial Information Mapping Engineering were inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Exhibition on Thursday.

Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers win two golds at Islamic games

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Mohammadhadi Saravi and Fardin Hedayati won two gold medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Wednesday.

Iran frees Marshal-flagged oil tanker Talara, its crew

Iran has released the Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker Talara and all 21 crew Western media outlets have claimed.

SCO members declare opposition to West’s anti-Iran policies

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have stressed their commitment to strengthening interaction and coordination, while opposing the West’s anti-Iran actions over its nuclear issue.

Tehran hosts diplomatic charity bazaar

Tehran’s Diplomatic Women’s Charity Bazaar was held this week in Tehran to blend international culture, Iranian artistry, and philanthropy, raising funds to empower local families and charitable clubs.

Foreign ministry hosts international conference on aggresion and defense

A conference entitled “International Law under Assault, Aggression and Defense” was held at the Institute for Political and International Studies, affiliated with Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday.

Rasht summit gathers governors from 5 Caspian Sea states

Governors from 12 provinces across five Caspian Sea littoral countries gathered in Rasht for a summit themed “Caspian: Bridge for Friendship and Regional Development.”

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan