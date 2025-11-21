Iranian runner Amirian bags gold medal at Islamic games

He crossed the line with a time of 1:46.18 in the men’s 800 meters, according to Tehran Times.

Moroccan’s Abderrahman El Assal snatched the silver with 1:46.23 and bronze medal went to Qatari runner Abubaker Abdalla with a time of 1:46.26.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA