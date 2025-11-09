US-Israeli-Saudi spy network sought to end support for Gaza

“This security achievement reveals the extent of US-Israeli-Saudi animosity and aggression against Yemen, and comes amid ongoing assaults and escalatory measures which aim to either weaken or halt Yemen’s popular support for our brethren and sisters in Gaza, their just cause, and legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation,” Mahdi al-Mashat said in a statement, according to Press TV.

He lauded the cooperation, vigilance, and awareness of all strata of the Yemeni society, emphasizing that the enemies’ conspiracies have all failed in the face of the nation’s resilience and steadfastness.

Mashat attributed the major accomplishment to Qur’anic teachings, saying they have greatly contributed to understanding the nature of the struggle against enemies of the Yemeni nation – particularly the US and Israel – and how to confront them.

Additionally, the deputy minister of information in the Sana’a-based administration stated that the destruction of the US-Israeli-Saudi spy network falls within the framework of Yemen’s ongoing battle in support of Gaza, asserting that Saudi Arabia is directly collaborating with Zionists and assisting them in the war against Gaza.

“The espionage activities of the US and Israel, along with Saudi Arabia, against Yemen attest to Riyadh’s participation in the Zionist enemy’s onslaught against Gaza and the Palestinian people.

“These actions by Saudi Arabia constitute a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Sana’a and Riyadh. Under the accord, a de-escalation of tensions with Saudi Arabia came into effect, and relative stability and calm were established on front lines,” Nasreddin Amer said.

He underscored that there is no justification for Saudi Arabia to embark on this adventure against Yemen and support for Israel.

“What was smashed today dealt a heavy blow to US-Israeli-Saudi spy cells in Yemen,” Amer said, warning that these cells are active throughout the country.

A spokesman for the Yemeni Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that its security forces had arrested members of a spy network linked to a joint operations room shared by the CIA, Mossad, and Saudi intelligence service headquartered inside the Persian Gulf monarchy.

The ministry said the achievement came after “intelligence, surveillance, and monitoring operations” that exposed “the enemy’s plans and the methods of the traitorous operatives.”

Officials added that the joint operations room directed sabotage and espionage activities targeting Yemen by establishing multiple small, independent cells all connected to a central command based in Saudi Arabia.

MNA