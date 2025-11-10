7 more Palestinians killed as Israel continues Gaza strikes

According to local sources, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the bodies of seven martyrs were delivered to hospitals across the Strip during the past 24 hours. The ministry stressed that a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, while rescue teams face severe difficulties due to continuous bombardment and damaged equipment.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly violated the truce and its commitments, resulting in 241 Palestinian deaths and 619 injuries.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces conducted heavy air and artillery attacks on areas east of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military also shelled the Al-Zannah area in northeastern Khan Younis.

In the occupied West Bank, the Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths in the town of Al-Ram north of occupied al-Quds, during which Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

MNA/6650570