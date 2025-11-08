Yemen dismantles CIA-Mossad-linked spy network

The Yemeni Interior Ministry said in a statement that its forces dismantled a network linked to the CIA, Mossad and Saudi intelligence recently, Al-Masirah TV English website reported.

It said that the operation to apprehend the network was a multi-phase security achievement.

"The joint operations room was based in Saudi territory," the ministry said, adding that "The major security success followed extensive tracking that exposed enemy plots and the methods of treacherous elements."

"The joint room operated from Saudi Arabia, forming multiple small, separate cells connected to its command," it continued, adding that "The enemy’s joint intelligence room supplied advanced spying equipment."

According to the Yemeni Ministry, "Cells surveilled Yemeni infrastructure and sought military, security, and weapons sites including launch locations."

It also said "Network participated in operations that shed Yemeni civilian blood in US and Zionist attacks on homes, markets, and public places."

"Network supplied the enemy with information and coordinates on service facilities targeted to harm Yemeni interests."

"Formation of the joint intelligence room and recruitment of many cells occurred amid escalation to halt support for Gaza," the statement added later.

The Yemeni Ministry further vowed to continue to support for people of Palestine no mater the enemy's moves.

MNA