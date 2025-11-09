  1. Sports
Maryam Barbat takes Iran’s first medal in Islamic games

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Judo athlete Maryam Barbat won Iran’s first medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), known as Riyadh 2025, on Sunday.

Barbat defeated Cameroonian judoka Zita Ornella Biami 10-0 in the bronze medal match of the women’s -70kg, Tehran Times said.

She started the campaign with a loss against Azerbaijan’s Aytaj Gardashkhanli in quarterfinals but beat Kyrgyzstan’s Myrzaiym Duishonbokova 10-0 in repechage to advance to bronze medal match.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

