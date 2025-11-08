The tragedy of Trump’s support for Netanyahu

The consequences of Trump’s support for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been indicted and extradited by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for genocide and crimes against humanity, have had costly consequences for the US government.

The election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York, a city with two million Jews, reflects Trump’s isolation even within the US. The various dimensions of these consequences, which could lead to new developments in US domestic and foreign policy, are examined below.

Economic Costs

The results published by the Watson School of International Affairs at Brown University show that the Biden and Trump administrations have provided more than $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023, through September 2025. This figure is in addition to the agreements that the US has signed to sell tens of billions of dollars in arms and related services in the coming years.

The figures in the supplementary report by the Washington-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Politics also say that the US has spent another $65.9 billion on military operations in Yemen and other parts of the Middle East, and the total US military spending in the Middle East is estimated at about $35.31 billion as of October 2023. The report emphasizes that “the Israeli army could not have caused such widespread destruction in Gaza without US financial, military and political support.”

The huge US aid to Israel comes at a time when Trump, after winning the election, had promised that his administration’s first priority would be to reduce foreign spending and repair the poor economic situation at home. The economic consequences of aid to Israel have reduced Trump’s popularity, and a survey by the Pew Research Center in April 2025 indicated that Trump’s aid has created an unfavorable view of Israel among 53% of American adults. This figure is 50% higher among young Republicans under 50 than it was three years ago. Referring to this survey, the "Caller Daily" magazine asked US President Donald Trump the reason for this statistic, and he replied that "I was aware of this trend and the Israel lobby in Congress was stronger than any institution, any company, institution or government; but today, that is no longer the case. There was a time when you could not say a bad word about Israel, but today you can."

Prestige Costs

In the United States and around the world, the Trump administration has been highly disliked for its support for Israel's actions, and polls have shown that Jewish and non-Jewish students, expressing disgust with the United States and Israel, sympathize with the Palestinians. The Washington Post wrote in a poll: "More than 60% of American Jews consider Israel's actions in Gaza to be war crimes."

To show his disagreement with Netanyahu and reduce public hatred, Trump recently stated in a statement: "Netanyahu has gone too far and for the United States, restoring Israel's prestige in public opinion is a priority."

According to Politico, Trump said in a speech that Israel lost the battle in the Gaza war because of the publication of war images on social media that showed destruction. In an interview with Time magazine, Trump said that if Israel wants to implement the plan to annex the West Bank, he will cut off US aid to Israel. He added that of course, annexation will not happen because he have promised the Arab countries.

Disagreement with the Arabs

Although several major Arab countries participated in the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, this should not be seen as a sign of their renewed trust in the United States. America's support for Israel's genocide in Gaza and Israel's violation of the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon has caused a deep rift between the United States and the Arab countries and jeopardized American interests in the region.

Experts who study the position of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf after the Zionist regime's attack on Qatar believe that these countries hoped that Israel's closest ally, the United States, could establish its promised peace by taking action against the regime, which, of course, did not happen.

The Arabs' inclination towards China and Russia and their support for the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions on the necessity of unity against Israel are a clear sign of the Arabs' distancing themselves from the United States.

Traditionally, America's relationship with countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, etc. was a type of deal in which the United States guaranteed the security of the Arabs, and in return, these countries provided the oil and gas needed by the United States and invested in the United States. But now this situation is changing, and Arab governments are trying to use leverage to convince Washington to confront Israel.

Disagreement with European allies

The approach of European countries to support the recognition of an independent Palestinian state and the presentation of the two-state plan in international forums is a sign of serious differences between Europe and the United States on the Palestinian issue. US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the Gaza war has also met with cautious reactions from European leaders.

While Europeans generally welcome a ceasefire, sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, and exchanging prisoners, they disagree with the United States on the right to self-determination and sovereignty of an independent state in Palestine. Palestine's membership in the United Nations and the recognition of the Palestinian state by some European countries can be seen as a sign of America's differences with its Western allies. This is while, after Trump came to power, the discussion of cooperation with Europe is also facing a serious challenge due to his "union-avoidance". At the same time, the heads of state of the European Union have rejected the European Commission's proposal to reduce trade relations with Israel and sanction senior officials of this country.