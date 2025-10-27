Security basis for expanding economic coop. in ECO region

Turning to the meeting of interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Tehran on Tuesday, he emphasized that good agreements have been reached given the significance of regional security.

An expert-level meeting was held on Monday with the participation of deputy interior ministers of the ECO member states, Pour-Jamshidian stated.

He went on to say that the issues raised in the meeting will have a high impact in the expansion of the economic interactions in the region.

After a 15-year hiatus, Iran is set to host a meeting of interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran on Tuesday, reflecting the government’s policy of closer cooperation with neighboring countries.

MA/6636355