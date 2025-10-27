  1. Economy
Oct 27, 2025, 7:05 PM

Iran's dep. interior min.:

Security basis for expanding economic coop. in ECO region

Security basis for expanding economic coop. in ECO region

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs Ali Akbar Pour-Jamshidian says that security is the basis for expanding economic interactions in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region.

Turning to the meeting of interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Tehran on Tuesday, he emphasized that good agreements have been reached given the significance of regional security.

An expert-level meeting was held on Monday with the participation of deputy interior ministers of the ECO member states, Pour-Jamshidian stated.

He went on to say that the issues raised in the meeting will have a high impact in the expansion of the economic interactions in the region.  

After a 15-year hiatus, Iran is set to host a meeting of interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran on Tuesday, reflecting the government’s policy of closer cooperation with neighboring countries.

MA/6636355

News ID 238146

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News