Oct 27, 2025, 11:19 AM

After a 15-year hiatus;

Iran to Host ECO Ministerial Meeting

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – After a 15-year hiatus, Iran is set to host a meeting of interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran, reflecting the government’s policy of closer cooperation with neighboring countries.

The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of Iran announced that the meeting of the interior ministers of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization will be held in Tehran on October 27 and 28.

The meeting will take place in line with the administration’s policy of engagement and the development of cooperation with neighboring and aligned countries after a 15-year break, Ali Zeinivand said.

He added that the ECO region, with a vast population of about 500 million people, possesses significant geopolitical, energy, and industrial capacities, making it suitable for forming a free trade agreement or promoting trade liberalization.

Iran has proposed several initiatives, including the establishment of special free trade zones among some or all member countries, as trade liberalization and the removal of tariffs have not yet been achieved in the region, the spokesman said.

ECO is a Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in Tehran in 1985.

