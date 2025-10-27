Iran to Host ECO Ministerial Meeting

The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of Iran announced that the meeting of the interior ministers of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization will be held in Tehran on October 27 and 28.

The meeting will take place in line with the administration’s policy of engagement and the development of cooperation with neighboring and aligned countries after a 15-year break, Ali Zeinivand said.

He added that the ECO region, with a vast population of about 500 million people, possesses significant geopolitical, energy, and industrial capacities, making it suitable for forming a free trade agreement or promoting trade liberalization.

Iran has proposed several initiatives, including the establishment of special free trade zones among some or all member countries, as trade liberalization and the removal of tariffs have not yet been achieved in the region, the spokesman said.

ECO is a Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental organization that was founded in Tehran in 1985.

