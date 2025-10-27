  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2025, 8:30 PM

Iran-Oman ties have always been amicable: interior min.

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni has said that Tehran and Muscat have always established very close and amicable relations, especially in the recent years.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday who has attended as a guest in the meeting of the interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s members.

The two countries have high potentials to expand their cooperation in all fields, Mo’meni underlined.

Omani interior minister, for his part, said that the amicable relations between Iran and Oman have always been excellent and is getting better and stronger.

Strengthening relations between Tehran and Muscat have been cited as the main goal of visit to Iran, Faisal al Busaidi added.

After a 15-year hiatus, Iran is set to host a meeting of interior ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Tehran on Tuesday, reflecting the government’s policy of closer cooperation with neighboring countries.

Earlier on Monday, Omani interior minister met and held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.

