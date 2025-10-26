Omani interior minister to meet Iran’s top security official

The meeting between Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi and Ali Larijani will focus on enhancing security cooperation, promoting economic development, and expanding strategic relations between the two countries.

Both sides are also expected to exchange views on strengthening regional stability and security and on safeguarding the shared interests of Iran and Oman.

The visit underscores the two nations’ commitment to maintaining their long-standing partnership and coordination on regional and bilateral issues.

MNA/ISN channel