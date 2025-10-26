  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2025, 11:38 AM

Omani interior minister to meet Iran’s top security official

Omani interior minister to meet Iran’s top security official

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Oman’s Interior Minister, Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, is scheduled to meet Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran on Monday to discuss security and strategic cooperation.

The meeting between Omani Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi and Ali Larijani will focus on enhancing security cooperation, promoting economic development, and expanding strategic relations between the two countries.

Both sides are also expected to exchange views on strengthening regional stability and security and on safeguarding the shared interests of Iran and Oman.

The visit underscores the two nations’ commitment to maintaining their long-standing partnership and coordination on regional and bilateral issues.

MNA/ISN channel

News ID 238088

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News