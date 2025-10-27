Oman interior min. meets Iran top security official in Tehran

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and regional-security issues.

Also, Larijani and Al Busaidi discussed enhancing security cooperation, promoting economic developments, and expanding strategic relations between the two countries.

Exchanging views on strengthening regional stability and security and on safeguarding the shared interests of Iran and Oman was the main goal of the meeting.

The visit underscores the two nations’ commitment to maintaining their long-standing partnership and coordination on regional and bilateral issues.

