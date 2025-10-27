  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2025, 3:01 PM

Oman interior min. meets Iran top security official in Tehran

Oman interior min. meets Iran top security official in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Oman’s Interior Minister Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and regional-security issues.

Also, Larijani and Al Busaidi discussed enhancing security cooperation, promoting economic developments, and expanding strategic relations between the two countries.

Exchanging views on strengthening regional stability and security and on safeguarding the shared interests of Iran and Oman was the main goal of the meeting.

The visit underscores the two nations’ commitment to maintaining their long-standing partnership and coordination on regional and bilateral issues.

MA/6636033

News ID 238127
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News