Sep 8, 2025, 11:23 AM

39th Intl. Conference on Islamic Unity kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The 39th International Conference on Islamic Unity has started in Tehran under the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”.

The conference, coinciding with the 1500th anniversary of the Prophet's birth, is being held from September 8-10 with the participation of 80 prominent scholars, 210 guests, and 2,800 activists from across the Islamic world.

President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered the opening address. This year's conference features a special commission to address challenges facing the Islamic world, including domestic issues.

As part of the three-day event, foreign participants will also have the opportunity to witness the country's scientific and military advancements.

Recognizing the disproportionate impact on women in the current global climate and the enemy's attempts to influence children, the conference will dedicate commissions to discussions on the vital role of women in countering these threats.

