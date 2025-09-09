Scholars call for Islamic unity rooted in prophetic teachings

Speaking at the 39th International Islamic Unity Conference underway in Tehran, prominent Muslim figures emphasized that the Prophet’s message of justice, brotherhood, and spiritual resilience offers a timeless blueprint for restoring dignity, resisting division, and reclaiming the Islamic Ummah’s rightful place on the world stage.

Islamic scholars have called for renewed unity within the Muslim world, emphasizing the importance of the Prophet Muhammad's teachings in overcoming current crises.

Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has underscored the pivotal role of the Axis of Resistance in the struggle to liberate occupied Palestine, describing it as a cornerstone of regional solidarity and Islamic unity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Conference in Tehran, Qassem emphasized the urgent need for unity among Muslim nations. He called on Islamic countries to confront takfiri movements, which he said threaten the cohesion and spiritual integrity of the Ummah.

Qassem praised the Tehran-based World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, describing it as a vital force in strengthening unity across the Islamic world.

He noted that the forum, alongside Hezbollah’s leadership, has played a significant role in fostering dialogue and cooperation among diverse Islamic traditions.

“The practical unity of Muslims on the battlefield against the Zionist regime has become unmistakably clear,” Qassem stated.

He stressed that the outcomes of resistance efforts in Lebanon and Palestine—whether triumph or setback—are shared by the entire Islamic Ummah.

According to him, these struggles transcend national borders and reflect a collective responsibility.

While acknowledging the material and political power wielded by adversaries, Qassem asserted that the Islamic Ummah possesses a deeper strength rooted in righteousness, faith, and unity.

“Our enemies may appear powerful, but our spiritual and moral foundation makes us stronger,” he said.

In a broader critique, Qassem identified economic sanctions, cultural invasion, and territorial occupation as interconnected forms of oppression.

He argued that these tactics are designed to weaken Muslim societies and undermine their sovereignty, but can be resisted through steadfast unity and adherence to Islamic principles.

The conference, which brings together scholars and leaders from across the Muslim world, continues to serve as a platform for advancing the cause of Islamic solidarity and confronting the challenges facing the Ummah.

Also, Turkish academic Professor Betül Sayyöz highlighted the Prophet’s transformative role in uniting a fractured pre-Islamic society into a cohesive community grounded in faith and mutual respect.

She argued that the same principles are urgently needed today to restore strength and honor to the Islamic Ummah. “Without unity, economic power cannot be achieved—and without economic power, political dignity remains out of reach,” Sayyöz warned.

Meanwhile, Bosnian scholar Mustafa Tsiritesh echoed similar sentiments, describing the Prophet’s birth as the genesis of a unified Islamic identity.

He praised the Islamic Republic of Iran and the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought for fostering intellectual and spiritual dialogue.

“Commemorating the Prophet’s birth is not just historical—it’s a revival of a living mission,” he said, calling for a return to the Qur’an and Sunnah as the foundation for a shared civilizational project.

Bahraini scholar Sheikh Abdullah Daqaq emphasized the Prophet’s role as a divine mercy for all humanity.

He lamented the tendency to attribute success to personal effort rather than faith, stressing that true deliverance lies in righteous action and spiritual alignment. “God introduced the Prophet as a mercy to the worlds,” he reminded attendees.

Lebanese cleric Sheikh Ghazi Hanineh focused on the plight of Gaza, expressing confidence in the resilience of its people and calling for unwavering support from Arab and Islamic nations.

He described recent resistance operations as precursors to a broader struggle for the liberation of Palestine, praising the backing of the Resistance Axis in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran.

Sheikh Hassan Baghdadi of Hezbollah’s Central Council underscored the urgency of unity in the face of global arrogance and exploitation.

He condemned sectarianism and the practice of declaring fellow Muslims as infidels, urging solidarity across sects.

Drawing inspiration from the Prophet’s efforts and figures like Imam Musa Sadr and Ayatollah Khamenei, Baghdadi called for a unified Islamic Ummah rooted in shared faith and piety.

Afghan scholar Maulavi Abdulraouf Tawana criticized the passive stance of many Islamic nations regarding the suffering in Gaza and the broader region.

He urged Muslims to support the oppressed and join the Axis of Resistance to confront imperialist aggression and reclaim dignity.

Syrian researcher Mahmoud Al-Muwaldi concluded with a stark warning about external forces sowing division within Muslim societies.

He emphasized the Prophet’s teachings on equality and spiritual brotherhood as the antidote to tribalism and ideological manipulation. “Despite the suffering and injustice we witness, our obligation remains clear: to resist wisely and stand together,” he said.

The conference served as a rallying cry for unity, resistance, and a return to the spiritual and ethical foundations that once defined the Islamic world.

The call for unity—rooted not in political expediency but in the enduring teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)—resonated with scholars, clerics, and attendees alike. Their voices, diverse in origin yet unified in purpose, underscored a shared conviction: that the Islamic Ummah must rise above sectarian divides, resist external manipulation, and reclaim its spiritual and moral compass.

The Prophet’s legacy, as emphasized throughout the conference, offers more than historical reflection—it provides a living framework for justice, solidarity, and resilience. From Gaza to Beirut, the challenges facing Muslim societies are vast. Yet the solutions, as repeatedly affirmed, lie in collective action, ethical leadership, and unwavering faith.

In an era marked by fragmentation and geopolitical turmoil, the conference served as a beacon of hope and a blueprint for renewal.

Whether through intellectual dialogue, grassroots mobilization, or principled resistance, the path forward demands courage and unity.

As the scholars return to their communities, the responsibility now shifts to the broader Ummah—to carry this message forward, embody its principles, and strive toward a future defined by dignity, peace, and shared purpose.

The 39th Islamic Unity entitled ‘1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Mercy and Islamic Ummah’ is underway in the Iranian capital Tehran on September 8-10, 2025.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour