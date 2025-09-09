Leader pardons convicts on Prophet birthday anniversary

A day ahead of birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jaafar bin Muhammad Al-Sadeq (AS) on Wednesday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei agreed with pardoning or reducing the sentences of 3,458 convicts.

The list of the convicts had been proposed to the Leader to receive his approval by the Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i after their cases had been reviewed by a special judicial committee in accordance with Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution.

MNA