President Pezeshkian leaves Armenia for Belarus

After meeting with Armenian president and prime minister and holding a meeting of high-ranking delegations between the two countries, Pezeshkian left for Minsk, capital of Belarus, as the next destination of his regional tour.

According to the scheduled program, Pezeshkian will meet and hold talks with Parliament Speaker of Belarus, and also Iranians residing in that country.

In addition, several memoranda of understanding will be signed between the two countries.

As many as 10 cooperation documents were signed during a ceremony in Yerevan on Tuesday in the political, social, cultural, tourism, industrial, educational, road and urban development, art, and health fields in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier on Tuesday in Yerevan.

Also, a joint statement was signed between the Iranian president and the Armenian premier.

Pezeshkian arrived in Armenian capital of Belarus on Monday at the head of a high-level delegation, marking the first stop of an official trip to the neighboring country.

