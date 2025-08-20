Iran's response to possible new aggression to be more painful

According to Mehr News Agency, a group of foreign military attachés residing in Tehran met on Tuesday with Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, on the occasion of “August 22 – National Defense Industry Day.”

In this meeting, Brigadier General Nasirzadeh commemorated the memory of the martyrs of the 12-day Israeli imposed war on Iran, especially commanders, scientists, women, men, and children, and said, that August 22, in the official calendar of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has been designated as National Defense Industry Day; an indigenous industry that today, relying on self-sufficiency, perseverance, and Islamic-Iranian teachings, and under the wise guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has become one of the main pillars of national security and power.

The Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics explained the roots, aspects, and hidden and apparent objectives of the imposed 12-day war, saying that at the outset, from the very beginning of the war, the Zionist regime enjoyed wide political, intelligence, operational, and military support from the United States, and ultimately, the US directly participated in this offensive operation. "We are fully aware that, in addition to the US, some Western and regional countries were actively involved in the Zionist regime’s interception and defense operations, while we, due to the unlawful US sanctions, were relying solely on our domestic capabilities."

"In fact, at the very time when we were negotiating with the American side and it had been agreed that the sixth round of these talks would continue in Muscat, the Zionist regime, with US support, launched its aerial and missile strikes at dawn on June 13, in a combination of military and terrorist operations. A number of our senior military commanders and scientists, who were at rest with their families, were targeted and martyred. The first wave of the regime’s attack was carried out remotely by exploiting Syria’s and Iraq’s control gaps," he said, adding that the Zionist regime’s agents inside Iran were also used in this terrorist operation.

He added that the Zionist regime, imagining that this sudden operation and the assassination of senior military commanders would lead to the collapse of the military structure and command hierarchy, did not expect a quick response from the Islamic Republic of Iran to this cowardly and treacherous attack. "Considering the particular conditions of both sides and the geographical distance, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to its efforts to defend against the massive waves of enemy aircraft and missiles, and despite the martyrdom of a number of senior commanders, designed and executed its retaliatory strikes in two sections: missile and drone, and in a combined form," Nasirzadeh underlined.

The defense minister went on to say that Iran's retaliatory operation was gradually carried out more extensively and precisely." While at the beginning of the war about 60% of our fired missiles passed through the defense layers of the Zionist regime and its supporters, this figure rose progressively in the final hours of the war, reaching up to 90% of the missiles hitting their intended targets, seriously damaging their defense systems."

He stressed that in this battle, for the first time, the Islamic Republic of Iran used some of its missiles such as Fattah, Sejjil, and Kheibar Shekan, which gradually changed the battlefield equation in favor of Iran. "Nearly 150 targets were designated for our missiles, all of which were struck. Unlike the cowardly Zionist regime, which targeted military commanders, scientists, innocent women and children, civilian infrastructure and industrial centers, residential homes, medical centers, relief forces, prisons, and the national media, the Islamic Republic of Iran deliberately chose its missile targets in the occupied territories from among military centers—especially air bases, intelligence centers, research centers including the Weizmann Institute, the command and control center in Be’er Sheva, the Mossad headquarters, and the Ministry of Defense—which played a key role in the regime’s offensive attacks against our country."

This is a developing story...

MNA/