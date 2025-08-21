Iran to give crushing response to any act of adventurism

On the occasion of Mordad 31 (August 22), which marks Defense Industry Day, the Ministry of Defense issued a statement emphasizing that Iran's enemies have realized that in response to any adventurism and miscalculation in the region, they will receive a very strong slap from the Iranian armed forces.

The Defense Ministry said the country’s defense industry achievements have turned Iran into a hub of defensive power and deterrence in the region.

The ministry said the country’s defense industry achievements have “succeeded in elevating the nation from the height of dependence on foreigners to the peak of self-sufficiency and power, turning Iran into a hub of defensive power and deterrence in the region.

The ministry noted that the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the collapse of the “deposed Pahlavi regime” and the end of American military advisers' dominance opened “a new chapter of self-sufficiency, dynamism, and progress in defense achievements.”

It emphasized that despite four decades of “comprehensive and unjust sanctions,” Iran’s defense industry has become a symbol of growth and vitality through the efforts of faithful and committed experts.

The Iranian people witnessed the results of this power during the recent 12-day war imposed by Israel against Iran, during which international media highlighted the country’s missile capabilities, it added.

The statement also warned that enemies of Iran learned they would face “a very firm slap” in response to any act of adventurism or miscalculation.

