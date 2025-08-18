3 killed in Iranian missile strike on Israel's Bazan refinery

The Hebrew daily Israel Hayom wrote that on June 17, before dawn, an Iranian missile hit the Bazan refinery.

Three people, believed to have been in an internal room, were killed and trapped amid the debris and fires at the site, according to it.

It added that the attack caused extensive damage to energy facilities and lighting systems, and as a result, Bazan announced its facilities had been completely shut down and would gradually return to operation over the coming months.

The company had estimated that the damage caused by this missile attack was between $150 and $200 million.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/Alalam channel