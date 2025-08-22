Iran vows more crushing, regretful response to any aggression

In a congratulatory message to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on the occasion of the National Defense Industry Day, General Hatami stated that rapid progress of the country’s defense capability is a result of the strategic and wise guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei towards the armed forces and defense industry of the country, especially defense ministry.

He noted that the climax of these defense achievements and progress in both software and hardware fields came to being during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and also the 12-day war imposed by Israeli regime against the country on June 13.

"Believing in domestic scientists and relying on diverse and indigenous defense systems at the height of oppressive sanctions showed that Iran will not wait for permission from any foreigner in producing and utilizing its defense needs to maintain national security," he emphasized.

"The 12-day imposed war against Iran proved that the strategy of national unity and amity led the country to victory against enemies and thwarted the malicious objectives of enemies in achieving their sinister goals," he said, stressing that Iranian Army is fully prepared to give a crushing and regretful response to any aggression against the country with utmost power.

"As in the past, the powerful Army Force of Iran, along with the Ministry of Defense, is ready to take giant steps towards progress of the country by utilizing national potential," General Hatami emphasized.

