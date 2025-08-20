Al-Qassam says ‘eliminated’ several Israeli soldiers in Gaza

In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Qassam said it ‘eliminated’ several Israeli soldiers near Khan Yunis, with anti-personnel shells.

The Hamas military wing further said its forces managed to snipe and kill a Merkava tank operator in southern Gaza attack, according to Press TV.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack but claimed its troops repelled it, Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli army said that at least 18 gunmen attacked an army encampment in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Wednesday morning.

Three soldiers were injured in the incident, including one in serious condition, Times of Israel cited the Israeli army as saying.

MNA