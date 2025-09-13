50 labs sustained damage in Iran's strike on Israeli Weizmann

On June 15, 2025, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on the Weizmann Institute of Science located in the Israeli settlement of Rehovot in occupied territories.

The head of the scientific council of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel announced, "We are facing sanctions from international institutions and universities that refuse to cooperate with us in scientific and academic fields."

According to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen, he stated: "The two missiles that hit the Weizmann Institute in the Iranian attack caused extensive damage to property, materials and test results that we cannot repeat."

The head of the Weizmann Institute of Science added, "as many as 50 laboratories were destroyed in the attack, along with a large amount of property and equipment, that's why the students have nothing to do."

