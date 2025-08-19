Pezeshkian stresses Iran concern on Armenia-Azerbaijan treaty

In a joint meeting of high-ranking delegations from Iran and Armenia in Yerevan on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's consistent desire for stability and peace in the Caucasus region and emphasized the importance of considering Iran's concerns in light of new developments.

The Iranian president expressed the Islamic Republic's serious commitment to maintaining a close relationship with Armenia. He announced Iran's readiness to expedite the finalization and signing of a strategic long-term cooperation plan between the two nations.

He also highlighted that relations and cooperation between Iran and Armenia are expanding across all sectors, stressing the need for increased communication and consultations between officials from both countries to overcome obstacles and challenges in achieving their mutual goals and implementing existing agreements.

Pezeshkian pointed out the deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties between Iran and Armenia, which provide a strong foundation for enhancing cooperation based on mutual interests.

In response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with President Pezeshkian's visit and reaffirmed Armenia's commitment to maintaining its friendly and historical relations with Iran. He noted that Tehran and Yerevan possess diverse capacities that should be leveraged to serve the interests of both countries.

Pashinyan also highlighted the strategic importance of the shared border with Iran for Armenia, stating that cooperation with Tehran, grounded in good neighborliness and the enhancement of friendly relations, is of paramount importance. He assured that Iran's considerations will be taken into account in the construction of a new corridor and expressed Armenia's readiness to finalize a strategic long-term cooperation agreement with Iran.

MNA/President.ir