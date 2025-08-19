Peace in Caucasus region is a strategic priority for Iran

Speaking in a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian stressed the need for the Caucasus regional countries to avoid bringing in other countries from beyond the region to take care of security issues, adding that Iran attaches great importance to peace in the region.

He stressed that Iran supports peace in the Caucasus region between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that "Outsourcing the resolution of Caucasus issues to extra-regional forces will further complicate the situation in the region."

This item is being updated...