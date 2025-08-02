Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss Pezeshkian's visit agenda

On the eve of the visit of President Pezeshkian to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Is'haq Dar held a telephone conversation on Friday night, reviewing the latest status of bilateral relations and discussing the agenda of the President's visit to Islamabad.

During the telephone conversation, ways to develop bilateral relations and facilitate economic and trade exchanges between the two countries were also discussed.

