Iran's president departs for Pakistan for talks

Before leaving for Pakistan, the President gave a positive assessment of Tehran-Islamabad trade relations, emphasizing, "We plan to increase trade exchanges between the two countries to $10 billion per year."

"Favorable, cordial, and deep relations between Iran and Pakistan have continued since the establishment of this beloved country; these relations are being implemented in the economic, scientific, cultural, and border areas, and a deep bond exists between the people of Iran and our beloved brothers and sisters in Pakistan," Pezeshkian added.

Pezizkian mentioned strengthening and developing border trade via land, air, and sea with Pakistan as one of the priorities of this trip, adding, "Through Pakistan, we can connect to the Silk Road between China and Pakistan, and this road can connect to Europe through Iran."

