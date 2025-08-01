Araghchi warns Islamic countries against Zionist regime plots

In the phone conversation with he United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, the top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi said that the Israeli regime aims to disrupt security in the region, urging all regional countries to remain vigilant in the face of such plots.

Araghchi also said the Israeli regime is addicted to warmongering and lawlessness.

The top Iranian and Emirati diplomats further discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the situation in Palestine.

Araghchi and Nahyan also exchanged views about ways to improve bilateral relations in various political, economic and commercial fields.

They underscored the need to make use of both countries’ potentials to expand relations in the issues of mutual interest.

