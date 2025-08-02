Iran, Pakistan aim to increase trade to $10 bn target

During a briefing before his departure on Saturday morning, President Pezeshkian emphasized the existing strong trade relations between the two nations and expressed optimism about enhancing these ties further during his trip.

According to official website of Iranian Presidency, president was speaking to media in Tehran when he was prepared to embark on an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he also said, “Currently, there are very good trade relations between the two countries, and during this trip, we will work to elevate these relations to the targeted amount, which is close to $10 billion.”

The president also highlighted the deep-rooted and warm relationship that has developed between Iran and Pakistan since the latter's establishment, noting that this partnership spans various sectors, including economic, scientific, cultural, industrial, and border cooperation. He also acknowledged the ideological bond shared between the peoples of both nations.

Reflecting on regional challenges, Pezeshkian pointed out Pakistan's strong condemnation of the recent aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran. He praised the Pakistani Parliament for its support of Iran's territorial integrity and reiterated the importance of solidarity among Islamic nations.

President Pezeshkian also outlined plans to deepen cooperation in border trade, markets, and transport, highlighting the potential for Iran to connect to the Silk Road currently being developed between China and Pakistan. He added that this connection could facilitate trade routes linking Iran to Europe.

In conclusion, Pezeshkian addressed the challenges posed by external forces attempting to create divisions among Islamic countries. He affirmed Iran's commitment to fostering cohesion with Pakistan.

The president will first travel to Lahore, where he will visit the tomb of Muhammad Iqbal to pay tribute to this great poet and scholar of the Islamic world. Following this, he will proceed to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

On the second day of his trip, after the official welcoming ceremony, the Iranian president will have meetings with the prime minister, the president, and the heads of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan.

MNA