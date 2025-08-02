Tehran stands firm in defending Iran, rights of Palestinians

President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) marking the anniversary of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, “Last year, on the very first day of my tenure, our official guest, freedom-seeking brother Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated by the Zionist regime. The war crimes of this regime in Gaza, Iran, and the region are a disgrace to humanity.”

“We stand firm in defending Iran and supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. We honor the memory of our martyred guest,” the president added.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

MNA/6548272