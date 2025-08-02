Pezeshkian arrives in Lahore on 1st stop of Pakistan visit

Upon his arrival, President Pezeshkian was received by Chief Minister of Punjab province Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Consul General of Iran in Lahore Mehran Movahedfar.

According to the scheduled program, Pezeshkian and his delegation will travel to the tomb of the Persian-speaking poet Muhammad Iqbal Lahori.

After visiting the tomb of Iqbal Lahori, the Iranian president will depart for Islamabad to meet with the high-ranking officials of Pakistan.

Iranian president's visit to Pakistan is considered as a turning point in the age-old and longstanding relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

This visit comes as the two countries are on the verge of the 78th year of diplomatic relations.

During this visit, the presidents of the two countries will hold talks with the aim of redefining economic and trade relations, strengthening regional cooperation, and enhancing synergy in the security and political fields. Exchanging views on current regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, West Asia, and the consequences of the Zionist regime's aggression will also be discussed between high-ranking officials of the two countries.

In addition, planning to hold a meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission in Tehran is also on the agenda.

Before leaving for Pakistan, the President gave a positive assessment of Tehran-Islamabad trade relations, emphasizing, "We plan to increase trade exchanges between the two countries to $10 billion per year."

MA/IRN85902940