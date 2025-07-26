Iran Govt. advocates for strengthening ties with neighbors

President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the necessity of strengthening relationships with neighbors, including Turkey, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Speaking at an unannounced visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, President Pezeshkian said that improving relations with neighboring countries can lead to great achievements. He urged diplomats to adopt a more proactive approach in their efforts.

He said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized that Iranians must prepare themselves to defend their country, while also placing diplomacy on the agenda, adding that if this nation lives in peace, it is far better than being involved in war.

The president also referred to the targeting of the Evin Prison by the Israeli regime, saying that certain states talk about human rights but defend the attack by the Israeli regime, which is “shameful”.

He said that some claim to advocate human rights but have created heartbreaking images in Gaza that no human can bear to see. European countries and human rights organizations speak of humanity, but how can they justify the brutal operations against the people of Gaza, Pezeshkian said.

The president further referred to the domestic situation in Iran, saying that officials are also working to strengthen connection with people, listening to grievances as much as possible and addressing problems.

He also expressed gratitude for the round-the-clock efforts of the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in implementing the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy and diplomacy.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pezeshkian pointed out the efforts of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus during the 12-day Israeli-imposed war, saying that the result of these efforts was that almost all international organizations, except for the Security Council and the United Nations, condemned this aggression.

Pezeshkian further said that the Israeli regime initiated a war that was fundamentally illegal according to all international norms and laws. Unfortunately, in today’s world, such aggressive actions are often justified by major powers, he added.

The president also said that the Islamic Republic will expand its relations with countries with which it has suitable interactions, especially members of the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union. Iran will coordinate its actions with countries such as Russia, China, and other partners, and it will continue the process with European countries and others based on wisdom, dignity, and expediency, he emphasized.

MNA/IRNA