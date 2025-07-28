Developing relations with all countries Iran’s policy: Pres.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday during the ceremony to rereive the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador of Slovakia to Tehran Juraj Svotcak and emphasized that boosting relations with all countries based on mutual respect and safeguarding common interests is a fundamental principle of Iran's foreign policy which reflects the Islamic Republic's peace-seeking and interaction-oriented nature.

He expressed optimism regarding the new ambassador's potential to enhance the level of relations, interactions, and bilateral cooperation, noting that his term of office is expected to bring about in a new chapter in strengthening the relations between the two nations.

Pezeshkian further pointed out that Iran is fully prepared to enhance level of cooperation with the Republic of Slovakia in all areas including political, economic, scientific, academic, and cultural fields.

The new envoy, for his part, emphasized that he will do his utmost effort to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

Svotcak highlighted that the continuity of favorable and robust relations is crucial, expressing Slovakia's willingness to sustain bilateral cooperation and interactions while developing the relationship based on common interests.

MA/6544373