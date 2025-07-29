World witnessed Islamic Rep. solid bases during 12-day war

The Leader made the remarks on the occasion of 40th day after the martyrdom of several Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians during 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime against the country, emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran showed its solid bases to the world.

The leader considered this war a sign of the will and power of the Islamic Republic and a demonstration of the solid roots of the Establishment.

The main cause of hostilities is the opposition of ill-wishers to the faith, knowledge, and unity of the Iranian nation, he said, adding, “With the grace of the God Almighty, the noble nation of the Islamic Iran will not abandon the path of strengthening faith and belief.”

He assured that Iranian people will be able to bring the country to the pinnacle of progress and development on the international stage.

The Leader once again expressed his condolences to the families of the military commanders, nuclear scientists, and noble people who were martyred in the recent war, noting, “In addition to the great honors the country achieved in the 12-day war, which the whole world admits to today, the Iranian nation showed its undisputed power, endurance, determination, to the whole world, so that everyone felt the extreme power of the Islamic Republic on the global stage.”

The people and talented youth of the country forced the Zionist enemy to retreat in various fields, and they will continue to do so ever after, the Leader emphasized.

Ayatollah Khamenei called "religion, knowledge, and the unity of Iranians under the banner of the Quran and Islam" as the main reason for the opposition of the Global Arrogance, led by the criminal US, to the Islamic Republic, adding that what they raise as nuclear weapons, enrichment, and human rights is an excuse, and the main reason for their opposition is the emergence of new discourse and high capabilities of the Islamic Republic in various fields of science and humanities, technology, and religion.

Israel waged its war of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating top military commanders and scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in attacks on residential areas. More than 1,000 people lost their lives as a result.

The United States also entered the war on June 22, bombing three key Iranian nuclear sites, before the conflict came to an end by a ceasefire demanded by Israel. The truce took effect on June 24.

The Iranian Armed Forces responded powerfully to Israeli and US attacks, striking targets in the Israeli-occupied territories and a major American airbase in Qatar.

