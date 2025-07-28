Cultural bonds effective tool for bolstering ties with states

The president made the remarks in a meeting with new Iranian ambassadors to Zimbabwe, Namibia, Poland, Serbia, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which took place on Monday ahead of their departure to start their missions.

Pezeshkian considered the expansion of interactions and the development of relations with all countries as one of the fundamental priorities and important missions of Iranian ambassadors abroad.

He stressed the need for continuous efforts to develop cooperation in scientific, economic, and political fields, stating that Iranian ambassadors should also pay special attention to facilitating communications among traders and increasing tourist exchanges between countries.

The president also further emphasized the necessity of removing obstacles to establishing bilateral communications, stating that Iranian ambassadors should always strive to overcome existing problems and pave the way for developing relations.

Referring to the goals of the Islamic Republic in strengthening communication and trade corridors, he added that the administration is working to enhance communication corridors to facilitate Iran's connection to other countries, and Iranian ambassadors should take advantage of this opportunity to attract cooperation and market Iran-made goods.

Pezeshkian emphasized the special position of the African continent in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic, calling for the expansion of interactions and exchanges with countries in this continent.

He also stated that the approach of the Islamic Republic in the international arena has always been peace-seeking and interaction-oriented, and the country's ambassadors should correctly convey this approach to the world.

Pezeshkian also referred to anti-Iran propaganda campaign, saying that perhaps no country in the world has been a victim of terrorism as much as the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that Iranian ambassadors must respond appropriately to the fabrications of human rights claimants and accusations against Iran in this regard and clarify the truth to the world.

During this session, the five new ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran provided explanations about the capacities available in their host countries for the development and strengthening of relations.

Amir Hossein Hosseini, Ambassador of Iran to Zimbabwe; Mohammad Baqer Abolfath Beigi, Ambassador of Iran to Namibia; Isa Kameli, Ambassador of Iran to Poland; Mohammad Sadegh Fazli, Ambassador of Iran to Serbia; and Mohammad Hassan Sheikh-ol-Eslami, Ambassador of Iran to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, each specifically emphasized the existing opportunities for enhancing bilateral interactions in various fields.

MNA/President.ir