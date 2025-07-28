Iran’s response to renewed aggression to be powerful: Pres.

Speaking at e meeting to receive a copy of credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador of France to Iran Pierre Cochard, Pezeshkian wished him success in enhancing cooperation between Tehran and Paris based on mutual respect.

He said that Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in his administration is seeking internal consensus and engagement with the world, while Western countries are disrupting this path by spreading false propaganda and accusing Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons.

Iran demands its rights within the framework of international regulations and in compliance with the requirements of this framework, he said, noting, “As Iran has accepted the most stringent monitoring system on its nuclear activities in the past, it is now ready to engage in this field, but this does not mean waiving the inalienable rights of the Iranian people.”

Iran is ready for dialogue on its nuclear program, and does not seek war, but its response to a renewed aggression will also be powerful, the president emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the unprecedented and brutal crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza and strongly lashed out at the silence of European countries and France on this issue.

According to Pezeshkian, "What excuse or reason justifies the death of children, women, and even men from hunger as a result of the criminal siege of a nation? Are the children who are just born terrorists who are being killed either by bombing or due to hunger caused by the siege of Gaza?"

"It is hoped that countries like France will play a more effective role in preventing the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime," he underlined.

France’s newly-appointed envoy to Tehran, for his part, expressed his deep condolences for the deaths of a number of Iranian people in the recent terrorist incident in Zahedan and noted that France is committed to maintaining the path of dialogue and diplomacy and striving to strengthen trust.

France did not close its embassy in Tehran even during the 12-day war, Cochard highlighted.

The diplomat referred to the diverse potential and areas for cooperation between the two countries and voiced his country's interest in expanding interactions with Iran in all fields.

France believes that the only way to resolve differences on the nuclear issue is through dialogue, the envoy further asserted.

