Iran slams Israeli ambassador’s hostile remarks in Baku

Behnam Malekpour, press secretary of the Iranian Embassy on Saturday, described Israel as a root cause of all problems in West Asia, citing the regime’s aggression and expansionist policies.

The reaction followed George Deek’s claim, during a press conference in Baku, that Iran is weakened after the Israeli war and that the world, including the Middle East and South Caucasus, has become safer now.

The Iranian diplomat responded by referring to the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran and other countries in the region.

“Israel is the greatest threat to global peace and the lack of serious international action to contain this rogue entity will lead to the spread of insecurity throughout the world,” he warned.

Malekpour also called for immediate action to stop the genocide in Gaza and punish the Zionist criminals for their inhumane siege and the deprivation of the innocent Palestinians of food and water.

“It is natural that a regime that was founded on the usurpation of the historical land of Palestine and the killing and expulsion of its original inhabitants, as well as engaging neighboring countries in terror and war, is shamelessly trying to sow discord between Muslim nations,” he said.

The diplomat continued by saying that the Israeli envoy’s hateful remarks would not damage the historical bond between Iran and Azerbaijan.

“The ties of affection and friendship between the people of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are too strong to be weakened by the malice of representatives of a genocidal and racist regime,” he added.

MNA/IRN