Uruguay asks for ending dire humanitarian situation in Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, in a statement on its website titled “Urgent Appeal on the Deterioration of the Humanitarian Situation in Gaza and the West Bank,” wrote that, “The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has exacerbated in recent weeks. Human rights violations have increased not only in that territory, but also in the West Bank, a region that the Tel Aviv parliament approved yesterday a plan to annex to Israel.”

The statement stated that “The Government of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay reiterates its urgent request to Israel to allow access to humanitarian aid through the United Nations, in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law, in order to resolve the growing starvation crisis in Gaza.”

The statement went on to emphasize that "Uruguay rejects any action that would cause territorial or demographic changes to the occupied Palestinian territories, and reiterates its support for the two-state solution. This is the only solution that is consistent with the principle of right to self-determination of peoples and their inalienable right to live in peace."

