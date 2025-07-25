Iran, E3 nuclear talks kick off in Istanbul

The talks are underway at the venue of Iran's consulate in Istanbul and at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

From the Iranian side, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi are taking part at the talks.

On Thursday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said regarding Friday’s negotiations in Istanbul, “Tomorrow’s talks are a continuation of previous discussions, and the world must know that our positions have not changed — we will defend the Iranian people’s rights.”

Araghchi said that, especially after the recent Israeli-imposed war, it was necessary for the other side to be informed that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance remains strong and firm. “Our uranium enrichment will continue; we are not giving up this right of the Iranian people,” he stated.

Tomorrow’s talks follow the same path as before, and our position remains clear and unchanged, he said.

Earlier, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the talks' agenda is clear: lifting sanctions and issues related to Iran’s nuclear program — with the difference that this time, Iran will clearly express its positions.

