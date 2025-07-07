Israeli bombardment hits displaced families, medical centers

Israeli warplanes launched intense air raids across Gaza City and its surroundings, targeting densely populated neighborhoods and critical infrastructure.

In one of the most severe attacks, an Israeli strike hit a room inside the Remal clinic in central Gaza City without prior warning.

The clinic was sheltering displaced Palestinian families at the time.

According to medical sources, six Palestinians were killed in the attack, while 15 others sustained injuries of varying severity and were transferred to al-Ahli Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses described scenes of carnage inside the clinic.

Umm Waseem, a displaced Palestinian who survived the bombing, said:

“They told me that my brother-in-law was wounded and his son killed. His wife and daughter are in ICU. The strike hit the room next to his, where he was with his family. As you can see, it’s a horrifying scene – blood everywhere, bodies torn apart.”

Ahmed Qaddoum, another survivor, recounted: “We went to western Gaza City as instructed by the Israeli army and took shelter in al-Rimal Clinic. It was filled with displaced people from Shujaiya and other areas of Gaza City. While we were asleep, thinking it was safe, missiles suddenly struck. We rushed out and saw bodies, torn limbs, women and children. The place was completely devastated.”

