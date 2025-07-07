Indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas, Israel end fruitless

Since October 7, 2023, the death toll in the Gaza war has reached to more than 57000 and the number of injured has risen to more than 135000.An immediate ceasefire is needed to halt the ongoing genocide, but the israeli side again rejected the ceasefire proposal.

Despite international efforts and multiple rounds of indirect talks, key disagreements remain unresolved. Israel rejects Hamas’s proposed amendments to the ceasefire plan, while Hamas has shown willingness to negotiate terms including a captive exchange. The violence continues as Israeli forces kill dozens daily, worsening the humanitarian toll in Gaza.

Trump: “There’s a good chance we have a deal with Hamas this week. I think we’re close to a deal on Gaza.”

Palestinian sources: “The Israeli delegation is not sufficiently authorized to reach an agreement with Hamas.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: Israeli negotiators have clear instructions to secure a ceasefire on terms acceptable to Israel.

MNA/Iran Press