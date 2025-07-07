Israeli war criminal in US to meet his partner in crime

Donald Trump will host Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC on Monday as the US president aims to broker a peace deal in Gaza.

Observers say Netanyahu has arrived in Washington with a solid political standing, providing him with the diplomatic backing necessary to end the Gaza war without risking a rebellion from his right-wing supporters that might otherwise topple his cabinet, The Guardian reported.

On July 2, US President Donald Trump stated that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. On July 4, Hamas said it had handed a positive response to the latest ceasefire plan to mediators.

The first round of indirect talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal between the Israeli regime and Hamas has ended without an agreement, a Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations said.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA/