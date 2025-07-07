  1. World
Jul 7, 2025, 7:13 AM

Yemen launches missile strikes on Israel



TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The Ansarullah movement in Yemen launched a missile attack on the occupied territories in response to the recent Israeli aggression.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing Al Jazeera, following extensive airstrikes by the Zionist regime on Yemen, the Yemeni Ansarullah movement retaliated by targeting the occupied territories.

Zionist sources reported that ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen toward the occupied territories of Palestine.

Following the missile attack, air raid sirens were heard in various areas of the occupied territories, including the Dead Sea region.

The Israeli military issued a statement confirming efforts to intercept two missiles launched from Yemen, adding that the outcome of those attempts is still under assessment.

Nasruddin Amer, Deputy Head of the Ansarullah Media Office, praised Yemen’s ability to respond to Tel Aviv’s brutality, stating, "The Zionists should head to their shelters; those who attack Gaza and us will not sleep peacefully."

"Gaza is not alone, and Yemen will not sleep in humiliation," he added.

