Hamas urges BRICS to pressure Israel into agreeing ceasefire

"Hamas urges BRICS and all countries worldwide to pressure the Israeli government to stop its aggression in Gaza and to comply with international law," the statement reads.

According to TASS, the movement also said it "welcomed the BRICS group’s call for an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

On July 6, BRICS leaders called on participants in Gaza ceasefire talks to continue consultations to reach an "immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire," according to the declaration of their summit in Brazil.

On July 2, US President Donald Trump stated that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. On July 4, Hamas said it had handed a positive response to the latest ceasefire plan to mediators.

The first round of indirect talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal between the Israeli regime and Hamas has ended without an agreement, Sky News Arabia quoted Palestinian officials familiar with the negotiations as saying.

MNA/