  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 8, 2025, 2:27 PM

Reservist reveals Israeli army order to kill unarmed people

Reservist reveals Israeli army order to kill unarmed people

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – An Israeli reservist has revealed that occupation forces in Gaza were ordered to shoot any Palestinian entering so-called “no-go zones,” regardless of whether they were armed, underscoring the regime’s indiscriminate violence.

An Israeli soldier speaking anonymously to Sky News disclosed that troops invading Gaza received direct instructions to kill anyone crossing invisible boundaries set by their commanders.

“We have a territory that we are in, and the commands are: everyone that comes inside needs to die,” the soldier said.

He emphasized that no distinction was made between combatants and civilians. “If they’re inside, they’re dangerous you need to kill them. No matter who it is,” he stated.

The reservist described witnessing arbitrary killings of Palestinians in residential areas.

“In one of the houses that we had been in, we had the big territory. This was the closest to the citizens’ neighborhood, with people inside,” he said.

According to him, Palestinians had no way of knowing where these so-called forbidden areas began.

“There’s an imaginary line that they tell us all the Gazan people know it, and that they know they are not allowed to pass it. But how can they know?”

MNA

News ID 234100
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News