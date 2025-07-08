Reservist reveals Israeli army order to kill unarmed people

An Israeli soldier speaking anonymously to Sky News disclosed that troops invading Gaza received direct instructions to kill anyone crossing invisible boundaries set by their commanders.

“We have a territory that we are in, and the commands are: everyone that comes inside needs to die,” the soldier said.

He emphasized that no distinction was made between combatants and civilians. “If they’re inside, they’re dangerous you need to kill them. No matter who it is,” he stated.

The reservist described witnessing arbitrary killings of Palestinians in residential areas.

“In one of the houses that we had been in, we had the big territory. This was the closest to the citizens’ neighborhood, with people inside,” he said.

According to him, Palestinians had no way of knowing where these so-called forbidden areas began.

“There’s an imaginary line that they tell us all the Gazan people know it, and that they know they are not allowed to pass it. But how can they know?”

MNA