Death toll in Israeli strike on Evin Prison rises to 79

"So far, 79 people, including clients and families of prisoners, prison administrative staff, neighbors of Evin Prison, and prisoners, have been martyred," Iran's Judiciary Spokesperson announced on Monday.

"From the first day of the war, by order and follow-up of the head of the Judiciary, all individuals who were eligible and whose presence in society did not pose a danger went on leave," he said.

"In the incident of the attack on Evin Prison, favorable management immediately took action to transfer the prisoners to another safe location and establish contact with their families," he concluded.

MNA/