Iran to pursue Israeli attack on Evin Prison

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mohseni-Ejei said, “Yesterday, the malicious and criminal hand of the usurping Zionist regime, which had failed to confront Iran’s Armed Forces and achieve its sinister objectives, was extended toward the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in a move that violated binding norms and international conventions, Evin Prison was targeted by Zionist aggressors.”

He said the strike resulted in the deaths of several prison staff, judiciary officials from Tehran’s District 33 Prosecutor’s Office, and visiting family members of the inmates. A number of prisoners were also wounded in the attack.

“I strongly condemn this savage Zionist aggression against the Evin Prison,” Mohseni-Ejei added, stressing the need to follow up on the crime in the relevant international forums.

