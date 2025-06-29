71 killed in Israel attack on Tehran's Evin Prison

Asghar Jahangir, Spokesman for Iran’s Judiciary, announced the number of martyrs from the Israeli attack on the Evin Prison in Tehran, saying that “Unfortunately, in this attack, the Zionists committed a full-fledged crime. Even neighbors living near the visitation and judicial buildings were severely affected,” he said.

Jahangir added that the damage suffered by Evin Prison’s neighbors included significant material and physical harm. “The Zionist attack inflicted extensive financial and physical damage on residents near the visitation hall and judicial building. Tragically, among those neighbors, we also have martyrs,” he stated.

Speaking about the overall death toll, Jahangir explained that on the day of the attack, several families were present at Evin either for visitation or to follow up on their relatives' legal matters. “Some of our fellow compatriots present there were either injured or martyred,” he said.

Jahangir said that, as of the time of this announcement, the number of martyrs from the Evin attack stands at 71. This includes prison administrative staff, conscripted soldiers, inmates, inmates’ family members who were visiting or attending to legal matters, and local residents living adjacent to the prison.

“Unfortunately, a number of individuals were also wounded in the incident. Some received treatment on-site, others were transported to hospitals, and some were hospitalized and have since been discharged after receiving further treatment,” he concluded.

